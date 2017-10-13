Diverted Flight Lands Safely At Bermuda Airport

October 13, 2017 | 1 Comment

A private aircraft landed safely at Bermuda’s LF Wade International Airport tonight [Oct 13] after the plane experienced a technical problem resulting in the pilot declaring an emergency and diverting back to the island.

Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service trucks, together with an ambulance and police met the aircraft when it landed at approximately 9.30pm.

The plane departed Bermuda just before 7.30pm on its way to Arturo Michelena International Airport in Valencia, Venezuela.

Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Plane N430FJ Emergency Landing Bermuda, October 13 2017_6010

Plane N430FJ Emergency Landing Bermuda, October 13 2017_6023

Comments (1)

  1. Real Onion says:
    October 13, 2017

    any landing you walk away from is a good landing!

