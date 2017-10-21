Dr. Kenneth Hardy To Speak On Race & Trauma

Dr. Kenneth Hardy, family clinician, will be once again visiting the island from October 22 to October 27, hosted by Family Centre to provide training to the Department of Education school staff and the Inter Agency Committee for Children and Families members on “Unmasking Trauma”.

A spokesperson said, “Dr. Hardy will also provide part two of a public presentation on “Race and Trauma” at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity on Church St on October 25th.

“The Part Two public presentation evening event by Dr. Hardy on October 25th will include a comprehensive analysis of the dynamics of race and trauma. Dr. Hardy will explore and outline the hidden trauma wounds and how they limit the life experiences and choices of many youth of color and share with us how these wounds continue to hamper relationships while remaining undetectable.

“Dr. Kenneth V. Hardy, PhD, is a Professor of Family Therapy at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is the Director of the Eikenberg Institute for Relationships in New York City. He is an internationally recognized clinician, author, educator, and consultant.

“An engaging workshop leader, Dr. Hardy presents workshops nationally and internationally on family therapy for oppressed and racially traumatized populations. Dr. Hardy’s work with children and families has earned him considerable public acclaim, including appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Show, ABC‘s 20/20, Dateline NBC, and Public Broadcasting Service [PBS].”

Executive Director, Martha Dismont, said, “We are very fortunate to be given this opportunity through supportive funding to bring Dr. Hardy to the island. His work, and workshops on understanding unaddressed trauma, particularly in people of color, should enlighten the public, and help to ‘ground’ the work of clinicians on the island.

“I am also very pleased that the Ministry of Education has contracted to utilize Dr. Hardy’s expertise in their professional development platform for their staff. I also encourage the public to join us on Wednesday, October 25th to be part of an important discussion.”

The public event will take place on Wednesday October 25 at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity Church Hall on Church Street in Hamilton from 6.30pm to 8.00pm; RSVP by October 20 to Stephanie@tfc.prevention.bm.

For more information, contact Dr. Stephanie Guthman at the Family Centre at 232-1116 [extension 2025].

The training on “Unmasking Trauma” for IAC social service providers and members of the community will take place on October 25 from 9.30am to 4.00pm at Charites House Boardroom [Space is limited] 25 Point Finger Road, Paget, at a cost of $65.

For more information on the workshop, and to RSVP, contact iac@prevention.bm.

