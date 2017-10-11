Former Prisoner Deported Via Private Jet

A foreign national has been deported after serving a prison sentence, with officials confirming that the “deportee was transported via private jet due to associated security risks for transit via the UK, US or Canada.”

Asked about suggestions that Kirk Mundy — a Jamaican national who was charged in the Rebecca Middleton case and was incarcerated on other charges – may have been deported, an Immigration Department spokesperson told Bernews, “We do not release personal information. However we can confirm that a foreign national that had been imprisoned was deported.

“As is the normal process, once a foreign national, who is imprisoned, is eligible for release, he or she is deported to his or her country of origin.”

When asked if the Ministry could confirm or deny suggestions the person had to be deported via a private flight due to being refused entry to all our gateways, the Immigration spokesperson responded by saying, “The deportee was transported via private jet due to associated security risks for transit via the UK, US or Canada.”

As commercial flights out of Bermuda only go directly to the US, UK and Canada, deporting people convicted of crimes has been a challenge for Bermuda due to the entrance restrictions in those nations.

Last year the former Home Affairs Minister said, “The Department of Immigration has been faced with many challenges regarding the deportation of foreign nationals who have been incarcerated in Bermuda for a range of offences.

“As a result of recent restrictions imposed by Bermuda’s gateway countries, United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, the deportation process has been extremely difficult thereby making it virtually impossible to secure passage through any of the aforementioned countries.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News