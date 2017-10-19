Freedom Writer To Speak At BUT Conference

One of the original Freedom Writers – a group of teenagers disillusioned after the LA riots in 1992 who went on to find hope through writing - is to be a keynote speaker at a major education conference which starts today [Thursday].

Manny Scott will speak at the Bermuda Union of Teachers’ 34th Annual Conference, at the Ruth Seaton James Auditorium, along with Weston Kieschnick, from the International Center for Leadership in Education.

BUT President Shannon James said: “We are very lucky this year to have two such distinguished keynote speakers. Manny has a fascinating background and Weston has worked in every US state as well as 30 countries around the world.

“The Freedom Writers’ story is an inspirational one and I am sure we will learn a great deal and take a lot away from their talks and I am very much looking forward to hearing what they have to say.”

Mr Scott was part of a group of freshman students in Los Angeles in the 1990’s who were disillusioned following riots in Los Angeles after the acquittal of four police officers who were filmed beating Rodney King.

According the Freedom Fighters Foundation website, thanks to the efforts of their teacher Erin Gruwell, they formed a diverse family which they named the Freedom Writers after the 1960s civil rights activists, the Freedom Riders.

They wrote anonymous journal entries about the challenges they faced and eventually they were published in a book called ‘Freedom Writers Diary’, which became a New York Times bestseller as well as a hit movie, Freedom Writers.

After graduating, Mr Scott went on to form !nk, which according to its website is “a consulting firm founded to prevent teen suicides, raise student achievement and teacher effectiveness; to improve parental involvement; and, to train speakers”.

The first ancillary conference event is today [Thursday] with a girls’ only film screening at the Liberty Theatre of ‘Girl Rising’, aimed at P5 – M3 girls.

This internationally acclaimed documentary follows the lives of several young girls from around the world and chronicles their struggle to be educated.

Over the weekend, events include a pre-conference talk, on Saturday, on Formative Assessment by Dr. Veleka Gatling, from Virginia Beach Public Schools, and a screening of the film ‘Race to Nowhere’, followed by a cocktail reception and symposium at the BUEI, on Sunday.

After the film screening there will be a question and answer session involving teachers and officials from the Education Ministry. The event starts at 3pm and is open to the public, the cost is $25. For more information, contact Andrea Issac at aisaac@moed.bm.

Mr Scott will speak on Monday at 9.30am at the Ruth Seaton Centre and Mr Kieschnick will speak on Tuesday at 9.15am.

Mr Scott will also speak a community event on Monday, from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Ruth Seaton centre which is open to the public.

Other conference speakers include Dr Kenneth Hardy, who is being co-sponsored by the Family Centre, and who will speak at 6pm on Tuesday, at the Ruth Seaton James centre. This is event is open to the public and is free.

Margaret Searle, who is being co-sponsored by the Ministry of Education, will be facilitating workshops on Monday and Tuesday on ‘Causes and Cures of Academic and Behaviour Problems’ and Dr. Monica Neagoy, who is being sponsored by the Bermuda Educator’s Council, will host several mathematics workshops.

Mr James added: “With the speakers, the movie and the workshops we have put together a very exciting package that I am sure will help educate not just our educators but the wider public as well.”

