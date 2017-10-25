Gibbons Company Welcomes ‘Style By Shivani’

Gibbons Company introduced a new service yesterday [Oct 24], with ‘Style by Shivani’ to see the style and image consultant launch her Colour Me Beautiful service. Invited guests were served wine and hors d’oeuvres during her initial presentation.

The event poster said, “Gibbons is pleased to welcome Style by Shivani. Shivani is a professionally qualified style and image consultant with Colour Me Beautiful.

“She is fuly training in Womens, Mens and Business Image. This includes colour, make-up, styling, personal shopping, corporate events, training days and public speaking. She was awarded the certificate by Colour Me Beautiful for Best New Consultant in Ireland in 2015.”

