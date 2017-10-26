Govt & Police On Appleby Data Allegations

[Updated with video] The Bermuda Government said they note “reports concerning aspects of the operations of Appleby Global, in various jurisdictions including Bermuda,” and “relevant authorities in Bermuda will review any new matters raised,” while the Bermuda Police Service confirmed they have “not received any related criminal complaint to date.”

Appleby Law Firm Confirm ‘Data Security Incident’

This follows after major law firm Appleby confirmed they received enquiries from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists [ICIJ] and media organisations in relation to “documents that journalists claim to have seen and involve allegations made against our business and the business conducted by some of our clients.”

The law firm confirmed they had a “data security incident last year which involved some of our data being compromised,” and said they “are disappointed that the media may choose to use information which could have emanated from material obtained illegally and that this may result in exposing innocent parties to data protection breaches.”

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists [ICIJ] — whic is most well known for their reporting on the ‘Panama Papers’ — states it “is a global network of more than 200 investigative journalists in 70 countries.”

As of this writing, the ICIJ has not yet published any material emanating from the data, however according to a report by the Daily Telegraph, a “global consortium of left leaning media organisations is preparing to release the information in the coming days.”

Government Statement

A Government spokesperson said, “The Government of Bermuda notes reports concerning aspects of the operations of Appleby Global, in various jurisdictions including Bermuda.

“Bermuda is a recognised leader in international tax compliance and tax transparency. In keeping with our international obligations, relevant authorities in Bermuda will review any new matters raised.”

Police Have Not Received Criminal Complaint

In response to our queries, a police spokesperson said, “Following recent local media reports the Bermuda Police Service is aware of this matter which apparently occurred a year ago – but has not received any related criminal complaint to date.”

Update 3.45pm: The Premier was asked about this matter at today’s press conference – video below

