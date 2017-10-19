Bermuda Born Star Says Weinstein Harassed Her

Bermuda-born actress Lena Headey has become the latest Hollywood figure to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, with the Game of Thrones star taking to Twitter this week to share her story.

Born in Bermuda in 1973 while her father John worked for the Bermuda Police, Ms Headey lived here as a child until her family returned to England.

The first incident reportedly occurred when she attended the Venice Film Festival for The Brothers Grimm.

“At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water,” she wrote. “I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked.”

Ms Headey said there was a second incident that occurred when she met up with Weinstein for breakfast during a trip to Los Angeles.

More than 40 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault, including Rosanna Arquette, Kate Beckinsale, Cara Delevingne, Angie Everhart, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow and many more.



Ms Headey’s Tweets telling her story:

