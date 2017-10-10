HRC Urge Govt to Withdraw Immigration Bill

Following the tabling of the Bermuda Immigration [No. 2] Act 2017 in the House of Assembly, the Human Rights Commission said they are “steadfastly against the Government’s decision to table” the Bill, and urged the Government to “withdraw the tabled Bill to allow for proper consultation.”

Bill Tabled In House

In the House on Friday, Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown tabled a Bill that seeks to exempt the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956 from the primacy of the Human Rights Act 1981.

Minister Brown said, “The bill entitled ‘Bermuda Immigration [No. 2] Act 2017′ seeks to amend section 8 of the principal Act to provide for the provisions of the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956 to operate and have effect, notwithstanding the Human Rights Act 1981.

“In essence this means that this bill seeks to exempt the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956 from the primacy of the Human Rights Act 1981.

“This does not mean that the Immigration legislation can ignore the consideration of human rights,” the Minister added.

“Section 12 of the Bermuda Constitution Order 1968, which has primacy over all Government functions and legislation, provides protection from discrimination based on race, place of origin, political opinions, colour or creed. Even then the Constitution makes provision for this right to be limited if it is ‘reasonably justifiable in a democratic society’.

“In addition, the UK is a signatory of the European Convention on Human Rights and that Convention has been extended to Bermuda. Therefore any decisions that are made in accordance with the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956 must also adhere to the articles contained in the Convention.

“You may ask why we are tabling this Bill. Over the years, the tenets of the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956, i.e. to protect Bermuda for Bermudians, have been challenged and continue to be so.

“Unfortunately, the primacy of the Human Rights Act 1981 has caused some non-Bermudians to claim that they are being discriminated against based on their place of origin.

“There are very few countries other than Bermuda and Canada that allow their human rights legislation to extend to their immigration legislation; not even the United Kingdom allows this.

“In a country with limited resources, 22 square miles and a population of 65,000, the protection of land for Bermudians and the promotion and protection of Bermudians in the workforce is perfectly justifiable in a democratic society.”

Human Rights Commission Statement

A spokesperson said, “The Human Rights Commission [HRC] is issuing a brief statement to address the tabling of Friday’s Bermuda Immigration No. 2 Act 2017. We wish to acknowledge the questions and concerns that have arisen from members of the public and all the stakeholders we serve.

“The HRC is steadfastly against the Government’s decision to table the Bermuda Immigration No. 2 Act 2017, the purpose of which is to exempt the majority of the Bermuda Protection and Immigration Act, 1956 [BIPA] from compliance with the Human Rights Act, 1981 [HRA].

“The HRC has not yet seen the draft Bill, and therefore cannot effectively address specific questions on the potential implications of the Bill.

“Tabling a Bill of this nature, one that will have human rights implications without consultation is entirely inconsistent with the spirit and purpose of the HRA particularly as the topic of immigration has necessarily been highly emotive and divisive.

“The HRC has already communicated with the Government that it is imperative to undertake an inclusive process of consultation that reflects the gravity of the proposed amendments, and the significance of this national issue.

“The HRC advocated for comprehensive immigration reform under the previous administration, and has reinforced this need with the Government, however, ensuring an inclusive consultation process is essential.

“The preamble of the Human Rights Act expressly states that it was enacted “to make better provision to affirm [international human rights] and freedoms and to protect the rights of all members of the Community”.

“The Act was born from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of the United Nations and the European Convention on Human Rights, which were both created in reaction to the erosion of human rights during World War I and II, and to expand protection afforded under the Bermuda Constitution Order, 1968.

“The treaties were measures to ensure equality, democracy and the protection of minorities, in particular. Consequently, our Human Rights Act is a measure to protect those same aims, and it is a shield behind which protection is afforded.

“The strength of this shield is made stronger by the HRA’s primacy over all other laws, except the Constitution; that is that all other laws must be read to be compliant with the Act. The stronger the shield, the stronger the protection for us all.

“It is therefore reckless to undermine the Human Rights Act or have it portrayed as either a tool to be manipulated, or for manipulation. Steps to reduce the effectiveness of the Act should invoke thorough examination before being enacted and should only be taken in rare cases.

“This is clearly the position in most democratic societies where exemptions from Human Rights legislation are carefully considered in support of balancing rights and associated implications for all stakeholders. For example, the entirety of the UK immigration legislation is not exempt from their Human Rights Act.

“The HRC is committed to engaging with Government on this issue, and have expressed our urgent concerns. There is too much at stake for media sparring and speculation at this stage. We are determined to steer the course towards less polarizing and divisive engagement to address these challenging issues.

“We therefore urge the Government to withdraw the tabled Bill to allow for proper consultation as advised. Our view is that the HRA should be strengthened and protected, not weakened or minimalized.

“The HRC will continue to communicate our concerns with the Government and advocate for the upholding, advancement and protection of human rights in Bermuda.”

