Immigration & Protection Amendment Act 2017
The Bill that was tabled in the House — the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Amendment [No. 2] Act 2017 — is now available online, with the Bill seeking to amend the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956 and to make amendments to Schedule 2 to the Human Rights Act 1981.
Speaking in the House last Friday, Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown said: “The bill entitled ‘Bermuda Immigration [No. 2] Act 2017′ seeks to amend section 8 of the principal Act to provide for the provisions of the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956 to operate and have effect, notwithstanding the Human Rights Act 1981.
“In essence this means that this bill seeks to exempt the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956 from the primacy of the Human Rights Act 1981.
“This does not mean that the Immigration legislation can ignore the consideration of human rights,” the Minister added.
“Section 12 of the Bermuda Constitution Order 1968, which has primacy over all Government functions and legislation, provides protection from discrimination based on race, place of origin, political opinions, colour or creed.
“You may ask why we are tabling this Bill. Over the years, the tenets of the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956, i.e. to protect Bermuda for Bermudians, have been challenged and continue to be so.
“Unfortunately, the primacy of the Human Rights Act 1981 has caused some non-Bermudians to claim that they are being discriminated against based on their place of origin.
“There are very few countries other than Bermuda and Canada that allow their human rights legislation to extend to their immigration legislation; not even the United Kingdom allows this.
“In a country with limited resources, 22 square miles and a population of 65,000, the protection of land for Bermudians and the promotion and protection of Bermudians in the workforce is perfectly justifiable in a democratic society.”
The Bill, as tabled, is below [PDF here]
As someone posted:
Categories of discrimination protected under the HRA vs those protected under the Constitution
HRA:
Race
Colour
Religion or beliefs or political opinions
Place of origin
Ethnic or national origin
Sex
Sexual orientation
Marital status
Disability
Family status
Criminal record (except where…etc)
Age (NOTE: Not mentioned in s. 2, only ss.4 and 5)
Constitution (s.12)
Race
Colour
Creed
Place of origin
