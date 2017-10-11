International Day Of The Girl On October 15

Sunday, October 15 is the United Nations’ International Day of the Girl, with a free girls-only event to be held at National Sports Centre and Pool from 2.00pm to 5.00pm.

A spokesperson said, “There are some new activities, especially the reading corner and Wonder Woman dress up, plus kitchen science, Frontier Girls, aerial, and football.

“The HRC will also be educating on human rights for girls. We are also going to have a passport to fill in after trying each of the activities.”

The activities to take place at the event include golf, football, rugby, robotics, coding corner, kitchen science corner, Wonder Woman dress up, reading corner, obstacle course, archery, fencing, jump rope, gymnastics, sea cadets, Frontier Girls, bubbles and builders, aerial, yoga, cycling, and volleyball.

