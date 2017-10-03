Local Martial Artists Win 18 Medals In Michigan
The students of the Champion Academy of Martial Arts East and West participated in the annual Michigan Cup International Championships held in Kalamazoo, Michigan, bringing home an impressive 18 medals.
This group of athletes collected a total of 18 medals; 10 gold, 6 silver, 2 bronze and the title of black belt grand champion was won by Head instructor Umar Durrant.
The Michigan Cup is one of the largest Tae Kwon Do championships in the Great Lakes area and has evolved into an international event with participants from countries including Canada, Bermuda, Korea, and Mexico.
The local Taekwondo Players that competed in the event included Arianna Smith [Mount St Agnes] , Brianna Smith [Sandys Middle School] , Sivaja Perinchief , Al-Shae Landy [CedarBridge Academy] , Nikai Dyer [CedarBridge Academy] , Asreal Basden [CedarBridge Academy] , Dwayne Creary , Josi Butterfield [Berkeley Institute] and Umar Durant.
Taekwondo Tournament Results
Arianna Smith
- Rank: 2nd Gup
- Board Breaking – 1st Place
- Sparring – 2nd Place
Brianna Smith
- Rank: 1st Poom
- Sparring – 3rd Place
Sivaja Perinchief
- Rank: 8th Gup
- Forms – 1st Place
- Sparring – 1st Place
- Board Breaking – 3rd Place
Al-Shae Landy
- Rank: 6th Gup
- Board Breaking – 1st Place
- Forms – 1st Place and 2nd Place
- Sparring: Forfeited
Nikai Dyer
- Rank: 1st Dan
- Sparring – 1st Place
Asreal Basden
- Rank: 5th Gup
- Sparring – 1st Place
Dwayne Creary
- Rank: 8th gup
- Sparring: 2nd Place
Josi Butterfield
- Rank: 6th Gup
- Breaking 2nd Place
- Sparring: 2nd Place
Umar Durant
- Rank: 2nd Dan
- Board Breaking: 1st Place
- Forms: 1st Place
- 2017 Forms Grand Champion
Nice
Beautiful job,congratulations to each and everyone..