Local Martial Artists Win 18 Medals In Michigan

The students of the Champion Academy of Martial Arts East and West participated in the annual Michigan Cup International Championships held in Kalamazoo, Michigan, bringing home an impressive 18 medals.

This group of athletes collected a total of 18 medals; 10 gold, 6 silver, 2 bronze and the title of black belt grand champion was won by Head instructor Umar Durrant.

The Michigan Cup is one of the largest Tae Kwon Do championships in the Great Lakes area and has evolved into an international event with participants from countries including Canada, Bermuda, Korea, and Mexico.

The local Taekwondo Players that competed in the event included Arianna Smith [Mount St Agnes] , Brianna Smith [Sandys Middle School] , Sivaja Perinchief , Al-Shae Landy [CedarBridge Academy] , Nikai Dyer [CedarBridge Academy] , Asreal Basden [CedarBridge Academy] , Dwayne Creary , Josi Butterfield [Berkeley Institute] and Umar Durant.

Taekwondo Tournament Results

Arianna Smith

Rank: 2nd Gup

Board Breaking – 1st Place

Sparring – 2nd Place

Brianna Smith

Rank: 1st Poom

Sparring – 3rd Place

Sivaja Perinchief

Rank: 8th Gup

Forms – 1st Place

Sparring – 1st Place

Board Breaking – 3rd Place

Al-Shae Landy

Rank: 6th Gup

Board Breaking – 1st Place

Forms – 1st Place and 2nd Place

Sparring: Forfeited

Nikai Dyer

Rank: 1st Dan

Sparring – 1st Place

Asreal Basden

Rank: 5th Gup

Sparring – 1st Place

Dwayne Creary

Rank: 8th gup

Sparring: 2nd Place

Josi Butterfield

Rank: 6th Gup

Breaking 2nd Place

Sparring: 2nd Place

Umar Durant

Rank: 2nd Dan

Board Breaking: 1st Place

Forms: 1st Place

2017 Forms Grand Champion

