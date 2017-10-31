Meeting For People Who Were Pepper Sprayed

The BIU is “inviting all persons who were pepper-sprayed by the Police on December 2, 2016 to attend a very important meeting here at BIU Headquarters on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.”

“The purpose of the meeting is to update the victims of the pepper spray on the way forward. If you have any questions, please contact Sister LaVerne Furbert at the BIU,” the statement said.

Read More About

Category: All, News