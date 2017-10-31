Meeting For People Who Were Pepper Sprayed

October 31, 2017 | 3 Comments

The BIU is “inviting all persons who were pepper-sprayed by the Police on December 2, 2016 to attend a very important meeting here at BIU Headquarters on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.”

“The purpose of the meeting is to update the victims of the pepper spray on the way forward. If you have any questions, please contact Sister LaVerne Furbert at the BIU,” the statement said.

  1. aceboy says:
    October 31, 2017

    They broke the law and were sprayed. End of story.

  2. Real Onion says:
    October 31, 2017

    Ya’ll acted up and got what ya deserved and ya’ll still still crying about it.

  3. Onion Juice says:
    October 31, 2017

    This was de downfall of de One Term Party.

