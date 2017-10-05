Minister David Burch Visits Hamilton Docks

Earlier this week, the Minister of Public Works Lt/Col David Burch toured the Hamilton docks to get an overview of the daily operations.

The Hamilton dock tour was part of a series of visits that the Public Works Minister has made in recent weeks to assess the Island’s various lands, infrastructure and buildings.

Stevedoring CEO Warren Jones and Minister Burch at the Hamilton docks

This week’s tour was conducted by Stevedoring Services CEO Mr. Warren Jones, and Minister Burch was accompanied by Ministry Permanent Secretary, Mr. Francis Richardson.

During the visit, Minister Burch was provided with an comprehensive overview of the dock’s logistics and operations, which was followed by a walking tour of the dock area.

Following the visit, Minister Burch said, “As 98% of all of Bermuda’s goods are imported into our Island by container ships, the tour provided us with an opportunity to see first-hand how the port operates.

We gained some useful insight on this very important service, which was in full action during our visit. It was quite impressive to witness the professionalism and expertise of this all Bermudian operation.”

Category: All, Business