Minister Meets With Applied Technical Students

Minister of Education and Workforce Development Diallo Rabain today [Oct 18], met with students in the Applied Technical Certificate Programme, a two-year study experience at the Bermuda College.

Minister Rabain attend a special session entitled “Walk-in Wednesdays” for high school students and guest to hear presentations from students who are completing their second year in the course.

Minister Rabain said: “I was very impressed with the student projects ranging from energy conservation network security, virtual reality, automotive garage update, building home entertainment and car audio and building an app for tracking public bus transportation and parking.

“All the projects are useful and can benefit everyone. Overall, the students were engaging and very knowledgeable. The success of the programme is largely in part due to the instructors and administration who are working side-by-side with the students and results are great.”

Minister Rabain added: “The Applied Technical Certificate Programme includes introductory classes to technical careers such as carpentry, plumbing, HVAC, computers and the like. Physics and applied mathematics are also a part of the curriculum, in addition to life skills courses.

The student presenters today were Eric Wallace, Sekai Wainwright-Basden, Seth Samuels, Donovon Drummond, Elijah Lightbourne, Keneil Morrison and Jalair Trott-Richards and Tyreese Cheeseman.

The Applied Technical Certification Programme is a joint effort led by the Department of Education in collaboration with the Bermuda College.

The programme began in the 2016 as a pilot study designed to help prepare students graduate as well as acquire the necessary skills to enter the job market.

At the completion of the programme it is expected that students will receive a Bermuda School Diploma [High School Diploma]; the Applied Technical Certificate; City & Guilds Employability Skills Certificate and complete an internship.

For more information on the two year study programme, please contact Dr. Radell Tankard at the Department of Education, email rtankard@gov.bm or Dr. Trescott Wilson at twilson@college.bm

