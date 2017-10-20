National Security Minister: St. George’s Policing

Saying that it is important to discuss “some important facts surrounding the considerations for policing St. George’s,” Minister of National Security Wayne Caines provided an overview of the matter in the House of Assembly today [Oct 20].

“Statistically, the parish of St. George’s records amongst the lowest amount of crime across the nine parishes,” Minister Caines said.

“Notwithstanding the statistically safe nature of the Town of St. George’s, the Bermuda Police Service acknowledges that fear of crime and feelings of safety [or the lack thereof] are equally as important as actual crime itself.”

The Minister said there has been much discussion around the relocation of the eastern police station from Southside to the Town of St George’s, saying that ”opinions may be divided on this issue but any such move must consider” aspects including not having a need to operate from Southside and the town at the same time, a long-term rental agreement with BLDC for Southside, and the old police station in St. George’s not being “habitable, fit for police purposes, nor large enough. ”

The old police station in St George’s pictured in 2010:

“The Commissioner has made it clear to me that the BPS is not tied to Southside as an operating facility and have no objections to moving the police station, ” Minister Caines said.

” I felt it necessary to inform this Honourable House of these considerations and to assure the people of St. George’s that these issues are on the front burner.

“This Ministry will continue to work with the Commissioner to determine the best policing plan in support of St. George’s, providing a solution that inspires confidence, serves the growing Town well and is economically viable for the long term.”

The Minister’s full statement follows below:

Mr. Speaker, policing in Bermuda involves some community nuances that even in 2017 require special attention. The strength of our society is in the community spirit and ownership of community issues. Strong communities form the foundation of who we are as Bermudians. This Government has committed to supporting the Police in their efforts to promote safe communities and since my appointment as Minister of National Security; I have emphasized this point to the Commissioner of Police and his senior command. In the first instance, Mr. Speaker, I have regularly discussed the policing of St. George’s with the Honourable Members Mrs. Ming and Mr. Swan from Constituencies 1 and 2 respectively. Both of them have clearly set out the needs of their constituents and the importance of providing a robust plan for the policing of St. George’s. I have been impressed by their commitment and determination on this front. Mr. Speaker, it is important to place in the record of this Honourable House and in the public domain some important facts surrounding the considerations for policing St. George’s. Statistically, the parish of St. George’s records amongst the lowest amount of crime across the nine parishes. The Town of St. George records a small percentage of the parish’s total crime. Mr. Speaker, notwithstanding the statistically safe nature of the Town of St. George’s, the Bermuda Police Service acknowledges that fear of crime and feelings of safety [or the lack thereof] are equally as important as actual crime itself. Mr. Speaker, the aim of the BPS is to police the town in a manner that inspires public confidence. There is currently one Community Action Team [CAT] officer assigned to full-time duties in the town, and the rest of the CAT officers work on specific community problems on a regular basis. Uniformed patrols from Southside Police Station and Armed Response Vehicles [ARVs] are directed to patrol the town on a daily basis. Mr. Speaker, if there is to be future development of the town [and the surrounding area]; an integral part of that development process should include a policing plan. If new hotels and cruise ships bring substantial traffic and pedestrian increases to the town, it will be prudent to consider options to increase police presence. Mr. Speaker, in the case of Dockyard, for example, the arrival a few years ago of two “mega” cruise ships warranted the establishment of a satellite police office that is staffed whenever the cruise ships are in port. Mr. Speaker, there has been much discussion around the relocation of the eastern police station from Southside to the Town. Mr. Speaker, opinions may be divided on this issue but any such move must consider the following: a. There is no need to operate from Southside Police Station and within the town at the same time. Nor would it be efficient or economic to do so. Only one location, or the other, should be considered. b. There is a long-term rental agreement with BLDC for Southside, and the building also houses Stores and the Forensic Crime Unit, so no cost savings will be immediately achieved there. However, Mr. Speaker, there are other police units that could be relocated to Southside and cost savings might be made on other current rentals. This is of particular interest to me owing to my responsibility for the budget in this area. c. Additionally, Mr. Speaker, the “old” police station in St. George’s is neither habitable, fit for police purposes, nor large enough. None of the many refurbishments have managed to fix the multitude of problems, including leaking roof and rotting joists. This location, in my view, is not a likely option. d. I am advised that other locations were considered including Somers Play House and the old Youth Centre on Water Street. There may well be other suitable buildings. Factors like location, satisfactory parking, adequate size to accommodate staff and equipment, and all general safety and health requirements must be considered. e. Mr. Speaker, whilst a custody suite is not mandatory, if one is included, it must comply with the requirements of the Police and Criminal Evidence [PACE] Act as it relates to the safe custody of detained persons. This includes bedding, CCTV, climate control, security, and safety concerns. Mr. Speaker, the Commissioner has made it clear to me that the BPS is not tied to Southside as an operating facility and have no objections to moving the police station. This of course is provided that the police officers are moved into an appropriately fitted building that properly supports policing operations. Mr. Speaker, I felt it necessary to inform this Honourable House of these considerations and to assure the people of St. George’s that these issues are on the front burner. This Ministry will continue to work with the Commissioner to determine the best policing plan in support of St. George’s, providing a solution that inspires confidence, serves the growing Town well and is economically viable for the long term. Thank you, Mr. Speaker.

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News