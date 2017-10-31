Ministry: 29 Bus Runs Cancelled On Tuesday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Oct 31] with twenty-nine bus runs cancelled.
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Oct 31] with twenty-nine bus runs cancelled.
Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
26<30 this is burt math.
What do the drivers that were scheduled to work do when there is a cancelled run? Maybe they could clean the buses that are being repaired as they are awfully dirty. Maybe W&E could do it when they are praying for rain on the side of the road so they can sit there all day and not clear the edges. and people wonder why there are those that think privitisation is the way to go. Public service jobs should not be a form of welfare.