Ministry: 37 Bus Runs Cancelled On Friday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Oct 27] with thirty-seven bus runs cancelled.
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Oct 27] with thirty-seven bus runs cancelled.
Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
Dis ridiculous. Roban, if you can’t manage, lead or handle de union, step aside, for someone who can.
Come clean on de million dollar minibus deal for minibuses that aren’t even worth ten G!
Roban, we can no longer afford you. Pack up ya toys.
Do these clowns get paid for standing twiddling their thumbs when there are no busses to drive, is almost as bad as works and engineering