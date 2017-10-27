Ministry: 37 Bus Runs Cancelled On Friday

October 27, 2017 | 2 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Oct 27] with thirty-seven bus runs cancelled.

Bus Schedule Updates Friday 27-10-2017-1

Bus Schedule Updates Friday 27-10-2017-2

click here Bermuda bus service

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Onion Jiuce says:
    October 27, 2017

    Dis ridiculous. Roban, if you can’t manage, lead or handle de union, step aside, for someone who can.

    Come clean on de million dollar minibus deal for minibuses that aren’t even worth ten G!

    Roban, we can no longer afford you. Pack up ya toys.

    Reply
  2. Y-Gurl says:
    October 27, 2017

    Do these clowns get paid for standing twiddling their thumbs when there are no busses to drive, is almost as bad as works and engineering

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">