Ministry: One Bus Cancellation For Tuesday

October 24, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellation for this morning [Oct 24] with one bus run cancelled so far today.

Comments (1)

  1. somuchless says:
    October 24, 2017

    So if the buses are 99% back to normal in the morning, there shouldn’t be a need for the mini buses right?????? Unless you lot are milking the system. Someone care to explain.

