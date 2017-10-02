Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Monday
The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning [Oct 2] with eleven bus runs cancelled so far today.
I have been tricked…I was led to believe Michael Fahey was the reason buses that didnt run!
Solution the number 6 route put out to tender to a
Mini bus company.that bus can now run from St. George’s to hamilton.
Routes 4 and 5 to be operated by the same bus in the early morning before 9 am
The number4 bus is always late because it comes from Somerset
And why start a bus from Watford bridge and barns corner