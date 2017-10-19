Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Thursday
[Updated] The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for Thursday morning [Oct 19] with eight bus runs cancelled so far today.
Update 4.23pm: The Ministry has released the list of bus cancellations for this afternoon. There were 8 runs cancelled this morning, 51 cancelled this afternoon, for a total of 59 cancelled today.
Perhaps we can save some money by not having two plastic passes (summer and winter) printed every year for every school kid. I don’t know what this costs but I would expect it is a lot and was probably one of those deals made on a golf course back in the day. Let us just trust our drivers to determine who is school age and if a couple tourist kids get on free who really cares. The plastic is not environmentally sustainable anyway.