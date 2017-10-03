Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Wednesday

October 3, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Wednesday October 4th, with twelve bus runs cancelled so far.

Bus Service Cancellation List Oct 4

  1. Will says:
    October 4, 2017

    Oh and this begs the question. If all of these buses are cancelled assuming they are broken, are we paying for drivers to do nothing throughout the day? What’s the ratio of buses and drivers?

