Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Friday Morning
The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Friday October 13th with six bus runs cancelled so far.
I love catching the bus but I just can’t wait for a bus that may not ron on time or not at all….pulled the old honda cub back together in 1 weekend….sorry PTB