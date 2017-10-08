Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Monday Morning
The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Monday October 9th, with three bus runs cancelled so far.
Getting less and less each time…well done