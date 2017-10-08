Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Monday Morning

October 8, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Monday October 9th, with three bus runs cancelled so far.

Comments (1)

  1. Ok says:
    October 9, 2017

    Getting less and less each time…well done

