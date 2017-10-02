Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Tuesday

October 2, 2017 | 1 Comment

[Updated] The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Tuesday October 3rd, with sixteen bus runs cancelled so far.

Update October 3, 4.15pm: The Ministry has released the list of bus cancellations for this afternoon. There were 16 runs cancelled this morning, 40 cancelled this afternoon, for a total of 56 cancelled today.

Comments (1)

  1. wahoo says:
    October 3, 2017

    Anyone ever get an answer about what the drivers do when this happens?

