Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Tuesday

[Updated] The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Tuesday October 3rd, with sixteen bus runs cancelled so far.

Update October 3, 4.15pm: The Ministry has released the list of bus cancellations for this afternoon. There were 16 runs cancelled this morning, 40 cancelled this afternoon, for a total of 56 cancelled today.

Read More About

Category: All, News