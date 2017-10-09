Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Tuesday Morning

October 9, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus routes continue, with the Ministry releases a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Tuesday October 10th, with five bus runs cancelled so far.

  1. no love says:
    October 10, 2017

    The failures of the current government are too many too list. When will the public realize this?

