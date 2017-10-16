Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Tuesday Morning
The cancellation of bus routes continues, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Tuesday October 17th, with nineteen bus runs cancelled so far.
The cancellation of bus routes continues, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Tuesday October 17th, with nineteen bus runs cancelled so far.
Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
So many canceled buses daily but ptb keeps training new drivers. Why??????