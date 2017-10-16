Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Tuesday Morning

October 16, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus routes continues, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Tuesday October 17th, with nineteen bus runs cancelled so far.

Microsoft Word - Bus Service Cancellation List for David October

click here Bermuda bus service

  1. somuchless says:
    October 17, 2017

    So many canceled buses daily but ptb keeps training new drivers. Why??????

