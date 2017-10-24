Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Wednesday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning [Oct 25] with two bus runs cancelled so far.
Only 2 out 2mora mornin. Must have imported more minibuses to handle the load, caaaaccchhhinhing!
So these two bus canceations are after school is in so that means there should be no mini buses right????
So is it only a couple mini bus companies getting a piece of the pie, or spread out EQUALLY!
Oh I see. Schools are out and suddenly the buses miraculously have nothing wrong with them.