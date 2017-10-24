Ministry: Bus Cancellations For Wednesday

October 24, 2017 | 4 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning [Oct 25] with two bus runs cancelled so far.

Microsoft Word - Bus Service Cancellation List for David Wednesd

click here Bermuda bus service

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (4)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Premium Liquored Pirate says:
    October 24, 2017

    Only 2 out 2mora mornin. Must have imported more minibuses to handle the load, caaaaccchhhinhing!

    Reply
  2. somuchless says:
    October 25, 2017

    So these two bus canceations are after school is in so that means there should be no mini buses right????

    Reply
  3. cant wait says:
    October 25, 2017

    So is it only a couple mini bus companies getting a piece of the pie, or spread out EQUALLY!

    Reply
  4. Zevon says:
    October 25, 2017

    Oh I see. Schools are out and suddenly the buses miraculously have nothing wrong with them.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">