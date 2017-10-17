Bus Cancellations For Wednesday Morning

October 17, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus routes continues, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Wednesday October 18th, with eight bus runs cancelled so far.

Microsoft Word - Bus Service Cancellation List for David October

click here Bermuda bus service

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Bermudian Patriot says:
    October 17, 2017

    No cancelations by the contracted golden minibus fleet, ever. Drivers deliver mail as well. And you don’t have to be Bermudian to drive.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">