Bus Cancellations For Wednesday Morning
The cancellation of bus routes continues, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Wednesday October 18th, with eight bus runs cancelled so far.
No cancelations by the contracted golden minibus fleet, ever. Drivers deliver mail as well. And you don’t have to be Bermudian to drive.