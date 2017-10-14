Motorcyclist Injured In Pembroke Collision

[Updated] A motorcyclist was injured tonight [Oct 14] after being involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Elliot Street and Union Street.

A police spokesperson said,”Around 12:10am Saturday, October 14th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported collision at the junction of Elliot Street and Union Street in the City of Hamilton.

“Initial information suggests that a motorcycle and a car were involved and the rider, believed to be a 30-year-old Pembroke man, may have sustained serious injuries.

“He is currently being treated at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital and an update on his condition will be provided in due course.

“The scene is being processed by the relevant police personnel and inquiries continue.

“Any witnesses to this collision are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Update 9.32am: A police spokesperson said, “At last check the motorcyclist injured in the collision that occurred around 12:10am Saturday at the junction of Elliot Street and Union Street in the City of Hamilton had been admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.”

