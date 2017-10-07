MP Jeff Baron: ‘Talk About The Real Issues’

This past week we have “been engaged in debate about the appointment of Pastor Leroy Bean to lead gang violence reduction” and “made this issue about a name – a person” and “lost the chance to talk about the real issues,” Shadow Minister of National Security Jeff Baron said, adding that gang violence reduction “deserves our collective, total focus.”

Mr Baron said, “The indiscriminate shooting into a crowd at Rangers Club last night is horrifying. The toll each incident like this takes on our community is significant and long-lasting. My family and I pray for a speedy recovery for the victims and all of those affected.

“This past week Bermuda’s body politic has been engaged in debate about the appointment of Pastor Leroy Bean to lead gang violence reduction. We made this issue about a name – a person. We lost the chance to talk about the real issues. As someone who is called a ‘leader’ I regret that.

“What we should be talking about are these raw, undeniable facts:

“27% of Bermuda’s entire population, according to 2012 national survey, are black Bermudian males. However this demographic makes up 98% of all homicides over the last decade. It makes up 100% of firearms homicides.

“According to corrections housing sheets, June 2017, there were a total of 191 inmates in all corrections facilities island-wide. A total of 6 people were classified as Caucasian. Just six. Three of those six were foreign nationals. Put simply our prison system is populated with 191 people and only 3 of them are white Bermudians. Does this reflect criminal offending? Not even close.

“51 Young Black Males have been convicted and will serve significant time at behind bars. 25 young black males are now serving ‘Life’ sentences in correction, pushing the total of ‘Lifers’ to 33. For context there were 6 people serving life sentences in 1986. Many who are now serving life sentences were born after 1986. All young, black and male.

“According to a 2017 estimate by Immigration approximately 220 Bermudians have relocated to the U.K. Many, we know, left to avoid violence and gang tensions. Many of those are, again, young black males.

“And now, after last night, 130 people have been injured by hot bullets entering their bodies.

“Our reality? We are losing a demographic of our society. We’ve lost too many already. Instead of being a source for leadership and transformation politics has been road block,” Mr Baron continued.

“Its wrong to make gang violence about one person or one agency. Its right to talk about the reality of the raw data together. Ignoring it or not knowing it is not good enough.

“Its wrong to engage in sustained political feuds over government’s appointment when blood splashes our pavement. Its right to question, hold to account, and quickly move forward by supporting whoever serves this critical role.

“Gang violence reduction is not about a name or person – its not about Leroy, Chae, Wayne or Jeff. If we want to make violence about names consider these: Haile, Lorenzo, Prince, Rickai, Jahni, Fiqre, Joshua, Stefan, Kumi, Randy – and this heartbreaking list goes on.

“Whose names will be on the list next week, month or year? That, not anything else, deserves our collective, total focus from the body politic and from the community.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News