Reception To Welcome Golfer Nancy Lopez

October 13, 2017 | 2 Comments

LPGA legend Nancy Lopez attended a reception held yesterday evening [Oct 12] to welcome her and 41 others who are visiting the island this weekend as part of Nancy Lopez Golf Adventures.

The group will play at four local golf courses in three days, including Port Royal, Mid Ocean, Turtle Hill, and Tucker’s Point.

The reception was held at the Fairmont Southampton Ocean Club, hosted by the Fairmont Southampton and the Bermuda Tourism Authority.

Nancy Lopez with local golfers Thalia Lightbourne & Joann Bielby of the Executive Women’s Golf Association & Cheryl-Lynne Thompson of Ocean View Golf Club 

Nancy Lopez Bermuda Oct 13 2017 (2)

Nancy Lopez with Pat Phillip-Fairn and Kevin Dallas of the Bermuda Tourism Authority 

Nancy Lopez Bermuda Oct 13 2017 (1)

  1. Four says:
    October 13, 2017

    None of the other courses need to be redeveloped for this!!

  2. Rocky5 says:
    October 13, 2017

    Where is Minister Simmons? He won’t like this!

