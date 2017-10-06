Minister: National Training Board Annual Report

Minister of Education and Workforce Development Diallo Rabain tabled the 2016/17 Annual Report of the National Training Board [NTB] in the House of Assembly today [Oct 6].

Minister Rabain said, “The Annual Report highlights various initiatives, many of which owe their origins to the previous PLP Government, which include:

“Work continues in earnest with the Bermuda Hospitality Institute, the Construction Association of Bermuda, Financial Assistance, International Business and other private business organizations,” the Minister added.

“There is a concerted effort to encourage businesses to invest in the development of Bermudians by offering Apprenticeships and Internships both paid and voluntary. This is the best way to sustain our local talent.

The Minister’s full statement follows below:

Mr. Speaker,

This morning I rise to lay the 2016/2017 Annual Report of the National Training Board [NTB] as required by the National Training Board Act 1997, Section 11[1] which states: “the Board shall, within three months after the end of each financial year forward to the Minister a report on the activities of the Board during that financial year and on the Board’s policy and programme for future years.”.

Mr. Speaker,

Let me first state that this 2016/2017 annual report was completed under the former Government Administration. However the tabling of the report was delayed when Parliament was dissolved in June 2017 and consequently, the legislative schedule was placed on hold until after the July 2017 general election.

Mr. Speaker,

The Annual Report highlights various initiatives, many of which owe their origins to the previous PLP Government, which include:

a] Collaborative work with the Construction Association of Bermuda;

b] Collaborations with Industry Partners such as Construction Developers, Hospitality and International Business Sectors;

c] Certification Programs offered for the development of Bermudians; and,

d] Further Learning and Development Certification Programs for Adult Learners

e] The annual student summer employment program

Mr. Speaker,

Work continues in earnest with the Bermuda Hospitality Institute, the Construction Association of Bermuda, Financial Assistance, International Business and other private business organizations. There is a concerted effort to encourage businesses to invest in the development of Bermudians by offering Apprenticeships and Internships both paid and voluntary. This is the best way to sustain our local talent.

Mr. Speaker,

While the report does highlight the ongoing work done in the area of National Certification, it is unfortunate that despite the former Government’s declaration in July 2016 in this house, that initiatives to ensure legislative compliance for National Certification for the various Designations will be in place by March 2017, very little movement towards that goal was achieved as highlighted by this report.

Mr. Speaker,

The Report also presents success stories showcasing talented Bermudians who received support and funding from the National Training Board to obtain academic, technical, vocation and trades certifications and/or qualifications. Additionally, a total of 22 students received National Technical Vocational Training [NTVT] Awards during the 2016/17 reporting year. There were nine [9] students who were successful in obtaining the Technical Vocational Education training [TVET] Award. Overall, $220,000 was granted for the distribution of NTVT Awards.

Mr. Speaker,

I will now share more information for some of the success stories which I believe are a testament to the Government’s ‘return on investment’.

Let’s begin with Ms. Sherlene Trott who received her CAP [Certified Administrative Professional] designation after 37 years of experience as a Corporate Administrator. CAP is one of the leading recognized professional certifications in the administrative field that encompasses all areas of the office. Certification leads to an individual feeling more valuable to their employers and provides a competitive advantage in the workforce.

Miss Ciara Muat received her NVQ [National Vocational Qualification] Level 3 qualification from the London Hair Academy in the UK whilst completing an Apprenticeship at Salon Pink. Prior to this recent achievement she attended Paul Mitchell School in Tampa Florida where she obtained her NVQ Level 1 and 2. As a result of her training Ciara is now able to provide professional styling services.

Mr. Damali Bell completed his Level 2 and 3 Heavy Vehicle Maintenance certifications at the Institute of the Motor Industry [IMI] in the UK. Initially, he gained his work experience as an Apprentice at the Public Transportation Board where he currently works as a Bus Mechanic, but his original plan was to become a Marine Mechanic. In light of the current Bus situation, it is indeed interesting to read his section about the Buses where he states “…On any given day, the depot parking lot can look like a hospital waiting room with bent and broken buses lined up waiting for treatment. It’s always busy, especially in the summer when we get a lot of buses overheating…”

Mr. Speaker,

Mrs. Judith Welch reached her dream of becoming a Special Education Teacher in the Public School System. Her educational resume spans from a concentration in psychology to studying landscape architecture ending with a Master’s in Education in Special Education. She is a mother of two young children and she aspires to make a difference by assisting children with learning challenges. Currently Mrs. Welch is employed in one of our Middle Schools. Her responsibility includes conducting psychological educational assessments and providing strategies to assist with student’s personal growth.

Mr. Speaker, The Ministry would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the National Training Board, staff in the Department of Workforce Development and all industry partners who collaborated to support the success of the training and development programs. Also, these efforts will ensure that Bermudians gain access to opportunities that will suitably position them in the workforce.

Thank you Mr. Speaker