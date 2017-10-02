Outage Due To ‘Branches Tangled In Wires’

Yesterday afternoon [Oct 1] there was a power outage on the Chapel Road circuit impacting 265 customers, and upon BELCO’s arrival, they “found a number palm tree branches tangled in the wires,” and the crew “trimmed back the palm branches and power was restored at 5:17pm,” BELCO has confirmed.

A BELCO spokesperson said, “At 3.24pm yesterday there was an outage on our Chapel Road circuit impacting 265 customers. Upon the Crew’s arrival, they found a number palm tree branches tangled in the wires.

“The crew trimmed back the palm branches and power was restored at 5:17pm. Overgrown foliage is the leading cause of power outages, and we urge property owners to please trim their trees back at least 10 feet from the power lines.

“If there are safety concerns, property owners and landscapers can call BELCO on 296.3408 or emailtreetrimming@belco.bm to arrange for the power to be temporarily shut off in order to have the foliage trimmed back safely.”

