Parent Expo To Galvanize Spirit Of Collaboration

School principals from the public and private sectors will be hosting ‘Parent Expo’ in January 2018 with a goal to “galvanize an all-inclusive spirit of collaboration across the community to benefit all our children.”

A statement from the organisers said, “Back in early September, we – School Principals from the Public & Private sectors – announced our collaboration in organizing a ‘Parent Expo’ for October 7th.

“However, in light of circumstances, we are postponing this important event to January 2018. This will offer us additional time to optimize our preparation for this family-empowering initiative.

“We’re reminded that collaboration offers a ‘win/win’ opportunity. While this joint effort requires us to take time out from our individual responsibilities, it also opens ‘doors’.

“No matter how effective we are in fulfilling our specific roles; as educators, we always have something to learn from each other. The goal of the ‘Parent Expo’ is to galvanize an all-inclusive spirit of collaboration across the community to benefit all our children.

“To this end we are meeting over this coming weekend to deepen the planning process for the ‘Expo’, in January. The ultimate aim is to work towards Bermuda becoming a ‘learning community’’ by offering parents user-friendly ‘tools’ to empower children.

“The ‘Expo’ will be providing at least a dozen interactive workshops/presentations from which parents can choose. Below, four members of our ‘ planning group’ provide a ‘taste’ of some of what will be on offer at this family-empowering, January event.

Overview on the Vital Role of Parents: Kalmar Richards – Principal – CedarBridge Academy

“Parents are without question, the most important people in a child’s life. It is their day to day interactions with their child that will influence and ultimately shape their child’s future and life.

Given children learn what they live, it is critical for parents to raise children in an environment which is characterized by unconditional love, unwavering positive regard, affection, support, respect, fair and consistent discipline and encouragement.

As the first teacher, parents have a responsibility to teach their children, foundational life skills which will enable them to navigate life with resilience and tenacity so that they can emerge as adults who live at their optimal potential”.

How Parents can Help their Children with Study Skills: Linda Parker – Principal – Bermuda High School for Girls

“A crucial ingredient in helping students enhance Study Skills is matching them to their ‘learning styles’ – we all fall into about 4 ‘types’ of learners.

“The ‘Parent Expo’ in January, will have a workshop which helps parents understand the various ‘learning styles’ and appreciate how these link to effective study skills.

“Parents will also receive tips on how to improve students’ organization skills and look at maximizing how to make a suitable space for learning at home. This workshop will be both informative and interactive.”

The Implications of Social Media & the Internet for Students: Dave Horan – Principal – Warwick Academy

“In an age in which ‘Technological Enchantment’ has taken hold of many of our children, what are the dangers that we need to be aware of in order to protect them?

“The ‘Parent Expo’ session – “Social Media & the Internet” – will look to workshop this conversation; offering some insights into its impact on young people that researchers have uncovered. In addition we will share some proactive steps that parents can use”.

“We will discuss: what we need to know about Social Media, its assets and liabilities? What specific dangers are there? How best do we support the conversation with our children about appropriate social media and internet usage? What practical strategies can we put in place at home?”

Preparing for ‘Beyond High School’: Dr. Duranda Greene – President – Bermuda College

“With most jobs requiring some form of post-secondary education, it is important that students are prepared for formal educational opportunities beyond high school.

“This doesn’t mean that everyone has to acquire a bachelors’ degree, as there are many other programs available both locally and overseas in vocational areas which can provide Bermudians with a start on the employment ladder”.

“Students and parents will benefit from an awareness of the importance of the entire high school transcript – starting at S1 – in determining later opportunities. The workshop will also offer guidance on preparing an early financial foundation for a child’s ‘further education’, as well as some ‘how to’ on navigating the scholarship maze’ “.

The educators said, “In conclusion, the ‘Parent Expo’ planning group invites families to further explore the areas suggested above and other ways of how they might be instrumental in their children’s development, using sources such as the internet. How about making this a family project?.

“Please be reminded to ‘stay tuned’ for an announcement in January 2018 for the date and time of the ‘Parent Expo’. This will event will be an opportunity for families across the island to enhance their capacity to leverage the development of their children.”

