People Injured & Arrested After Three Collisions

Two people were injured and a 29-year-old man was arrested following a collision in Hamilton, a 44-year-old man was injured after crashing his motorcycle on Kindley Field Road in St. George’s, and a female driver is expected to be arrested on suspicion of impaired after a car crashed into a utility pole in Southampton.

Driver Arrested After Collision On Court & Dundonald Street

A police spokesperson said, “Around 9pm Friday, October 27th, police and first responders were dispatched to a reported two vehicle collision at the junction of Court Street and Dundonald Street in the City of Hamilton.

“It appears that a car and auxiliary cycle travelling in opposite directions along Dundonald Street collided when the car driver attempted to turn on to Court Street.

“The auxiliary cycle rider, believed to be a 31-year-old Pembroke man and his pillion passenger, believed to be a 24-year-old woman were injured and taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment of injuries to their lower extremities.

“The car driver, believed to be a 29-year-old Pembroke man, was not injured but was subsequently arrested in connection with this collision.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Motorcyclist Injured in Kindley Field Road Crash

“Around 10pm Saturday, October 28th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported single vehicle motorcycle crash on Kindley Field Road in St. George’s in the vicinity of the round-a-bout near L.F. Wade International Airport.

“It appears that the rider, believed to be a 44-year-old St. George’s man, crashed after going off the road on to the grassy verge.

“He was taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance, treated for non-life threatening injuries and later discharged.

“The scene was processed by the relevant police personnel and inquiries continue. Any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.

Driver To Be Arrested After Car Strikes Utility Pole in Southampton

“Around 2:10am Saturday, October 28th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported single vehicle car crash in the South Road, Horseshoe Road Southampton area.

“It appears that the car involved struck a utility pole.

“Initial information suggests that the female driver apparently sustained minor injuries and was taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment.

“The driver is expected to be arrested on suspicion of impaired driving as inquiries continue. BELCO personnel also attended the scene to repair the damaged utility pole.

“Any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News