Photos: Bermuda Fashion Festival Mask’d Ball

This year’s Bermuda Fashion Festival got underway last night [Oct 28] with the Mask’d Ball at The Loren, with attendees all dressed to impress in formal attire and masks. The Festival will continue this evening with the Evolution Retail Show at Number 1 Car Park in Hamilton, then L’Oréal International Designer Show will take place on November 1st, the Clarien Local Designer Show will showcase six local fashion designers on November 3rd, and the Bermuda Fashion Expo will take place on November 4th.







































































Click to enlarge photos:

