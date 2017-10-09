Photos: Crystal Caves Closed Due To High Tides

October 9, 2017 | 2 Comments

The popular tourist attraction Crystal Caves had to close today [Oct 9] due to the excessively high tide the island has been experiencing over the last few days.

The excessively high tide of 4.3 feet has resulted in flooding in different areas across the island and caused staff to close Crystal Caves and Fantasy Caves today. The attraction will remain closed tomorrow.

The pathways of floating pontoon walkways rose with the tide until their railing came into contact with the ceiling of the cave making it impossible to pass unless one crawled. The concrete pathways of Fantasy Caves were said to be covered by the rising water. Someone remarked they had been around the caves for over twenty years and could not remember this ever happening.

A Crystal Caves spokesperson said earlier, “We would like to inform all that the Caves will be closed for the remainder of today [9 October 2017] and closed for all of tomorrow [10 October 2017] due to excessive high tides. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

High Tide Flooding Crystal Caves Bermuda, October 9 2017_5698

High Tide Flooding Crystal Caves Bermuda, October 9 2017_5700

High Tide Flooding Crystal Caves Bermuda, October 9 2017_5702

High Tide Flooding Crystal Caves Bermuda, October 9 2017_5704

High Tide Flooding Crystal Caves Bermuda, October 9 2017_5708

High Tide Flooding Crystal Caves Bermuda, October 9 2017_5709

High Tide Flooding Crystal Caves Bermuda, October 9 2017_5710

High Tide Flooding Crystal Caves Bermuda, October 9 2017_5711

High Tide Flooding Crystal Caves Bermuda, October 9 2017_5714

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Environment, News, Photos

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. lovelifeandlive says:
    October 9, 2017

    Hopefully there was no damage to the stalactites when those railings came in contact with the cave ceiling.

    Reply
  2. Bermudian Patriot says:
    October 10, 2017

    Wow, that’s a headbanger!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">