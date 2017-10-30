Photos: PLP Southampton East Central Tea

Marking the 11th year of the annual event, Southampton East Central MP Zane DeSilva hosted a seniors tea party yesterday afternoon [Oct 29] at the Bermuda Institute.

The event included entertainment from the Vernon Temple Praise team and the CedarBridge Academy band‎, along with food, prizes, and games.

The two eldest seniors attending were 97-years-old, marking the longest married couple as well, at 69 years. In addition to MP Desilva, MPs Scott Simmons, Tinee Furbert, and ‎Neville Tyrell were also in attendance.

