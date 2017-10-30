Photos: PLP Southampton East Central Tea

October 30, 2017

Marking the 11th year of the annual event, Southampton East Central MP Zane DeSilva hosted a seniors tea party yesterday afternoon [Oct 29] at the Bermuda Institute.

The event included entertainment from the Vernon Temple Praise team and the CedarBridge Academy band‎, along with food, prizes, and games.

The two eldest seniors attending were 97-years-old, marking the longest married couple as well, at 69 years. In addition to MP Desilva, MPs Scott Simmons, Tinee Furbert, and ‎Neville Tyrell were also in attendance.

Bandseniors tea Bermuda Oct 30 2017

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (1)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (3)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (5)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (6)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (7)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (8)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (9)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (11)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (12)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (13)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (15)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (16)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (17)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (18)

PLP Seniors Tea Bermuda Oct 29 2017 (19)

