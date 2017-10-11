Photos & Video: Three Fire Officers Promoted

Earlier today [Oct 11], the Minister of National Security Wayne Caines, joined members of the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service [BFRS] to recognize the promotion of three fire officers.

Minister Caines, who addressed officers, family and friends on the occasion of the promotion to Divisional Officer of Lieutenants Aaron Denkins, Troy Furbert and Mark Taylor, said: “It is always a proud occasion when we can celebrate the commitment and service of the men and women of our uniformed services.

"The three officers promoted today represent the best of Bermuda and among the best within the ranks of the BFRS. Their service has been enhanced by supportive families and it was a pleasure to welcome them as they too marked this occasion."































The new Divisional Officers are:

Divisional Officer Aaron Denkins began his career in the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service as a recruit Fire Officer in 1996, progressing through the ranks in both the Operations and Fire Prevention Divisions. His new assignment will be that of the Senior Fire Prevention Officer.

Divisional Officer Troy Furbert began his career in the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service as a recruit Fire Officer in 1988, progressing through the ranks in both the Operations and Training Divisions. His new assignment will be the Senior Officer of the Training Division.

Divisional Officer Mark Taylor began his career as a recruit Fire Officer in 1994, his firefighting career includes tenure with the United Sates Navy and BAS-Serco and since 2007 with the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service he has progressed through the ranks in both the Airport Operations and Structural Operations Divisions, and his new assignment will be the Divisional Officer of Operations.

