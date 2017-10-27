Police Officers To Be Patrolling Over Halloween

“Police officers will be patrolling throughout the western, central and eastern parishes monitoring the various Halloween related activities,” the police said today, adding that “officers will use all lawful powers to deter and detect anti-social behaviour.”

A police spokesperson said, “Halloween is fast approaching and on Tuesday, October 31st many children and adults will dress up in costumes to enjoy a host of activities across the island. Typically children taking part in the festivities will go door to door to collect candy and adults will also gather at a variety of private Halloween functions during the weekend prior.

“As usual police officers will be patrolling throughout the western, central and eastern parishes monitoring the various Halloween related activities. Although the Bermuda Police Service is well positioned to deal with Halloween from an enforcement perspective, our focus is also on public safety – and we appeal to the community to do their part to preserve the safety and security of everyone.

“Motorists are advised to slow down to help keep the roads calmer, particularly when traveling through neighbourhoods. We don’t want a tragedy to occur, as there will be lots of pedestrians on the roads – many of whom will be children dressed in dark coloured costumes.

“We encourage older children, parents, friends and family to do their part in keeping their young children close by and safe. We also ask that persons walking along the main roads with young children wear brightly coloured clothing as well as reflective items and strongly encourage the use of flashlights during the hours of darkness.

“In addition, young children should be accompanied by a responsible parent or guardian whilst out ‘trick or treating.’ This should be a fun event but let’s also make it a safe event.

“To that end, the Bermuda Police Service is mindful that there are persons within our community who will use Halloween as an opportunity to commit unlawful acts which may cause injury to persons and/or damage to property. Such acts include but are not limited to throwing eggs and other projectiles.

“The Bermuda Police Service would like to take this opportunity to reassure the public that such behaviour will not be tolerated and officers will use all lawful powers to deter and detect anti-social behaviour.

“However, we cannot do this alone – working in partnership with you the community, the Bermuda Police Service asks that parents, shopkeepers and gas station owners/operators be wary of persons, particularly those young in age, who attempt to purchase unusually large quantities of eggs.

“Throwing eggs at people or property may seem like innocent fun – but this irresponsible and potentially dangerous act can cause personal injury and property damage. Therefore anyone caught engaging in such activity will be dealt with appropriately.

“Patrons attending Halloween parties are asked to act in a responsible manner. Carefully consider your options and the consequences. If you intend on consuming alcohol – please, do not make the mistake of driving whilst impaired. Poor choices can have long term ramifications.

“In closing, the Bermuda Police Service would like to wish those participating in Halloween related activities a safe and enjoyable Halloween.”

