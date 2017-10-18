Report: Sailing Series Might Come To Bermuda

Larry Ellison, whose syndicate lost the America’s Cup to New Zealand, might be announcing a “World Series of Sailing” event, with an article at by sailing journalist Rob Mundle saying “it is now likely” that one round of the World Series would be held in Bermuda.

The story said “Larry Ellison, whose syndicate lost the America’s Cup to New Zealand in Bermuda in June this year, is believed to be close to announcing a “World Series of Sailing” based on that regatta.

“Reliable sources suggest that the proposed series will be contested at a number of venues around the world. The ultimate prize will be a spectacular trophy provided by French fashion house, Louis Vuitton, which was a major sponsor in Bermuda.

“Teams from the USA, Sweden, Japan and France are said to be committed to the event and others are expected to follow, including one possibly headed by two-time Cup winner, Ernesto Bertarelli.

“With many of the syndicates involved in AC35 in Bermuda having retained some of their facilities there, it is now likely that one round of the World Series – possibly the first – would be staged there.

“The same boats would be used for the World Series and compete on unique, “spectator friendly” courses along the lines of those created in Bermuda.”

Read More About

Category: All, Sports