Premier Burt To Attend Meeting Of OT Leaders

The devastation caused by hurricanes in the Caribbean will be front and centre in discussions this weekend for Premier David Burt, who will fly to Miami for a Special Meeting of the Caribbean Overseas Territories, where leaders will discuss the regional effects of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“Premier Burt will be accompanied by Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Derrick Binns and Director of the London Office & UK Representative for the Government of Bermuda Kimberley Durrant,” the Government said.

“Also present for the talks will be the leaders of Anguilla, Monserrat, BVI, the Cayman Islands and the Turks & Caicos.

“The Caribbean region was recently hit by the two category five hurricanes which caused widespread destruction and damage to lives and property across the region. The Special Meeting will focus on the regional cooperation of disaster relief efforts across Caribbean Overseas Territories.

“Participants will also consider how to best collectively engage in supporting those Territories impacted by hurricanes for their long term sustainability and ascertain how this is being addressed in the UK.

“The meeting may also delve into the need and opportunities for Caribbean countries to build more resiliency against the effects of climate change and more options for mitigation in the event of such storms.

“The Premier will return to Bermuda on Sunday.“

Category: All, News, Politics