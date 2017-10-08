Premier Burt To Attend Meetings In Europe

October 8, 2017 | 5 Comments

Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt is in Europe for meetings in London, Paris and Brussels, saying that “Bermuda has a recognised leadership position in transparency and compliance and our delegation will reinforce that message.”

Premier Burt stated, “This week I have a series of meetings in London, Paris and Brussels.

“Bermuda has a recognised leadership position in transparency and compliance and our delegation will reinforce that message when we meet with key figures in the OECD, the EU, and the British Government.

“Our objective is simple, to prevent any negative impact to Bermuda from the ongoing work of the EU Code of Conduct Group.

The Government said the Premier will be joined by Assistant Financial Secretary [Treaty Unit] Mr. Wayne Brown and Director and UK Representative for the Government of Bermuda, Ms. Kimberley Durrant.

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News, Politics

Comments (5)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Onion Juice says:
    October 8, 2017

    Make us proud again.

    Reply
  2. Zevon says:
    October 8, 2017

    Ah so that’s what he’s been doing. Booking his vacation.

    Reply
  3. somuchless says:
    October 8, 2017

    Flip. He’s gone again and haven’t even released his travel expenses from his Nyc trip. Plp what happened to the transparency? I forgot that went out the door July 18th.

    Reply
  4. Ignaorance says:
    October 8, 2017

    THanks for voting plp , now we can travel all over the place.

    Reply
  5. cpm says:
    October 8, 2017

    Why?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">