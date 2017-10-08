Premier Burt To Attend Meetings In Europe

Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt is in Europe for meetings in London, Paris and Brussels, saying that “Bermuda has a recognised leadership position in transparency and compliance and our delegation will reinforce that message.”

Premier Burt stated, “This week I have a series of meetings in London, Paris and Brussels.

“Bermuda has a recognised leadership position in transparency and compliance and our delegation will reinforce that message when we meet with key figures in the OECD, the EU, and the British Government.

“Our objective is simple, to prevent any negative impact to Bermuda from the ongoing work of the EU Code of Conduct Group.

The Government said the Premier will be joined by Assistant Financial Secretary [Treaty Unit] Mr. Wayne Brown and Director and UK Representative for the Government of Bermuda, Ms. Kimberley Durrant.

