Shiona Turini To Host ‘Masterclass’ In Nigeria

Bermuda’s Shiona Turini will be hosting a ‘Masterclass’ at the GTBank Fashion Weekend in Lagos, Nigeria later this month, with the event organisers saying the Masterclass serves to “provide fashion entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to learn from global industry leaders.”

The event website said, “Shiona Turini is a prolific freelance stylist and editor who has worked with over a dozen magazines and publications, ranging from Teen Vogue to Cosmopolitan, the largest women’s publication in the world. Amongst others, she has worked with the international brands Christian Dior, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Bergdorf Goodman.

“After fostering a creative relationship with Solange Knowles, Shiona and the Grammy-winning artist entered a partnership, styling videos ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’ and ‘Cranes in the Sky.’

“In 2014, she worked with esteemed director Melina Matsoukas, styling Beyonce’s widely-popular ‘Formation’ video and in 2017, was the lead stylist for the equality campaign of global brand Nike, which featured LeBron James, Serena Williams and Gabby Douglas.

“On the 11th and 12th of November, Shiona Turini will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to discuss fashion in the digital age.“

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News, Style & Beauty