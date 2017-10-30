Fuel Spill In Flatts, Truck Driver Injured

[Updated] As of 10.15am this morning [Oct 30], traffic is currently being diverted in the Flatts Service Station area “due to a reported fuel spill.”

A police spokesperson said, “Traffic is currently being diverted in the RUBiS Van Buren Service Station, Flatts Village area due to a reported fuel spill.

“Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service personnel are on scene addressing the spill and motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible until further notice.”

Update 11.29am: The BFRS confirmed that the “driver of the supply truck received fuel related burns to his body and eyes and was transported by ambulance to KEMH.”

The BFRS said, “At approximately 9:37am on Monday, October 30, 2017, the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a fuel spill at the Rubis Van Buren Service Station on North Shore Road in Flatts Village.”

Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer Delton White stated that, “The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a fuel spill at a local service station in Flatts Village and responded with 1 vehicle and 5 personnel.

“On arrival we were informed that approximately ten gallons of fuel had spilled during the filling of their fuel storage tank by a Rubis fuel supply truck.

“We evacuated people in the immediate area and used our liquid absorbing material [Spagsorb] to contain as much of the fuel as we could before the arrival of the Rubis fuel spill management team.”

“The driver of the supply truck received fuel related burns to his body and eyes and was transported by ambulance to KEMH.

“The cause of the spill is currently under investigation.”

Update 1.04pm: The police said, “Traffic diversions are no longer in effect near the RUBiS Van Buren Service Station in Flatts Village.

“The Bermuda Police Service would like to thank the motoring public for their patience and cooperation. Inquiries regarding the reported fuel spill are being conducted by the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service.”

Update 4.12pm: A Government spokesperson said, “At 9.30am this morning there was a small gasoline spill at the Rubis fuel station in Flatts.

“Staff from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources [DENR] were on site within 20 minutes to assist in clean-up efforts. Bermuda Police Service, Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service and Marine Police were also in attendance with DENR and Rubis personnel.

“The spill was addressed within approximately three hours; absorbent pads and boom have been deployed with the assistance of the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo [BAMZ] and other services including Marine Police.

“Much of the spill, provisionally estimated at less than 10-20 gallons, would have evaporated. Minimal patches of sheen remain on the surface of the water. An investigation into the cause of the spill will be completed shortly.”

