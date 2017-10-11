Traffic Diverted From Scene Of Overturned Car

[Updated] Emergency services responded to a report of a collision on South Road, just west of Brighton Hill in Devonshire, at approximately 10.15pm tonight [Oct 11].

On arrival we understand they found a car overturned in the road with a person inside. Unofficial reports indicate the person had to be assisted out of the vehicle. Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance personnel were on scene together with police. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 11.37pm: A police spokesperson said, “Around 10:15pm Wednesday, October 11th police and first responders were dispatched to a reported single car crash on South Road in Devonshire near the junction with Brighton Hill Road.

“The vehicle involved overturned and the driver, believed to be a 64 year old Hamilton parish man, was apparently treated at the scene by EMTs for minor abrasions.

“Inquiries regarding the crash are underway and witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

