Two People Injured In Car Collision In Hamilton

At around 4.00pm this afternoon [Oct 14] the police, Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service and ambulance personnel responded to a collision in Hamilton.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 4:10pm Saturday, October 14th police responded to a report of a two car collision at the junction of Church Street and Court Street in the City of Hamilton.

“It appears that when the crash occurred, one car was being driven along Church Street and the other was being driven along Court Street.

“Both vehicles were damaged,” the police said, and “two people involved in this collision were taken to hospital via ambulance for medical assessment of suspected non-life threatening injuries.”

“Inquiries are underway and any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

