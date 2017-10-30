Photos: Annex Toys Lego Building Contest

The Annex Toys hosted a Lego Building Competition on Saturday [Oct 28], with a record number of 38 participants including an all adult team building LEGO models live on-site at The Annex Toys.

The event was judged based on creativity, neatness, complexity and use of colour while considering age. Judges included Nicky Gurret, Nikia Manders, Julie Foggo and John Adcock.

The grand prize winner, Carter Bernard received a hoverboard; second place overall, Kyra Simmons walked away with a Razor Power Core E90 Scooter and third place overall, Leo D’Souza won a Ninjago LEGO set.





































































































































































This year, those in the Duplo category, ages 4-6 years also won first, second and third place LEGO sets – Joshua Gale, Liam Franklin and Finlay Currie, respectively.

Since the event was close to Halloween and to add a bit of fun, participants were asked to dress in costume for the chance to win a $100 gift card. Brothers, Oliver and Owen Roberts Pitcher, tied for first place wearing homemade LEGO costumes.

Contestants and spectators alike enjoyed live entertainment from the hostess, PowerGirl Trina, music by DJ iBreeze and free face painting by Chrisanthi Bartley of Scribbles Art Shack.”

