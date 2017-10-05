Photos & Video: Police Host ‘Display Day’

The Bermuda Police Service held their ‘Display Day’ on Wednesday [Oct 4] at Police Field in Prospect as part of their 2017 Police Week celebrations, which celebrates 138 years of policing in Bermuda. The day featured a series of live demonstrations, with the event, which was taken in by children and adults alike, including police vehicles on the field, a mock arrest and more.

























































