Photos & Video: Police Host ‘Display Day’

October 5, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Bermuda Police Service held their ‘Display Day’ on Wednesday [Oct 4] at Police Field in Prospect as part of their 2017 Police Week celebrations, which celebrates 138 years of policing in Bermuda. The day featured a series of live demonstrations, with the event, which was taken in by children and adults alike, including police vehicles on the field, a mock arrest and more.


  1. Golden child says:
    October 5, 2017

    Nice way to teach the youngsters “if you see somthing say somthing” nice work looked very exciting for the kids

