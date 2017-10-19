Video: Minister Walton Brown On Immigration Bill

Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown held a press conference today [Oct 19] to address a “number of concerns that have been raised” about the Bermuda Immigration And Protection [No. 2] Act, which he said will be debated tomorrow in Parliament.

Minister Brown said, “There has been a litany of comments made about what this Bill will provide and what it will do, and I’m here today to speak to a few of those points and then take some of your questions.

“First of all, this Bill will not take away anyone’s fundamental human rights. We have considered the Bill very carefully. We are mindful of our international obligations with respect to human rights, and also with respect to human rights in Bermuda.

“I’m here to say, first of all, there is no such provision in this Bill to deny or take away anyone’s human rights.

10-minute video of the full press conference:

“Secondly, this Bill is not a part of the comprehensive immigration reform process that we are currently engaged in.

“This amendment is meant to bring back into law what has been the policy and practice for more than 40 years – i.e. a recognition that those who hold Bermuda status, and also those who hold PRC, have a different set of rights when it comes to immigration matters than anyone else. It’s a clear and common practice in all democracies and we will continue to do so.

“The immigration reform process, as I have said earlier, I will continue to say, will be a collaborative process. We will engage with all key stakeholders on substantive matters of immigration reform.

“We have a timetable that leads to the immigration working group submitting their proposals to us by the end of October, and at the beginning of November, there will be a bipartisan committee that will address a number of issues.

“You would note that as a result of the meeting last week with the Human Rights Commission where we had a discussion about a range of issues relating to this particular Bill.

“We have agreed that the Human Rights Commission, a body which I hold in high esteem, will review carefully any aspect relating to this amendment and they have given an undertaking and I have also provided similar undertaking to accept that they will propose to this Government any recommendation that they see are necessary that may impact on the provision and extension of human rights to people in Bermuda of all categories of residence. We have that undertaking.”

Following his remarks, the Minister took questions from the media, and the Q&A portion can be viewed in the video above.

